Eastern Shore moving to Phase 2, opens up COVID-19 vaccinations to entire population

Starting April 5, anyone on the Eastern Shore who wants a COVID-19 shot can set up an appointment.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — The Eastern Shore Health District is moving up a phase and expanding vaccine distribution to the general public under their jurisdiction.

Starting Monday, April 5, the district will move to Phase 2 which opens up vaccine appointments to anyone who wants one.

“We have vaccinated the vast majority of our Phase 1 population who have expressed interest in getting the vaccine. We are excited to be able to open vaccine eligibility to our entire Shore community” said Chief Operating Officer Jon Richardson, of the Eastern Shore Health District.

The district started inoculating people eligible under Phase 1c on March 16.

Health officials there have collaborated with the Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. and Riverside Medical Group to vaccinate individuals under previous phases.

Anyone on the Eastern Shore who wants a COVID-19 shot should contact their primary care provider. For people without a primary care provider, they should make an appointment with the Eastern Shore Rural Health System.