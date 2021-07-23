European agency is 1st to approve Moderna jab for children

Until now, the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech has been the only option for children in North America and Europe.

LONDON, England — Author's note: the above video is on file from July 20, 2021.

The European Medicines Agency has recommended approving Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 17, the first time the shot has been authorized for people under 18.

In a decision on Friday, the EU drug regulator said research in more than 3,700 children aged 12 to 17 showed that the Moderna vaccine — already given the OK for adults across Europe — produced a comparable antibody response.

Until now, the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech has been the only option for children in North America and Europe.