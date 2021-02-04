Exclusive: Take a look inside FEMA's community vaccination center in Norfolk

FEMA is looking to hire 50-75 temporary workers to help in the process of vaccinating people against COVID-19.

NORFOLK, Va. — The old Macy’s at Military Circle Mall has been temporarily transformed into a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) mass vaccination clinic. It opened to the public on Monday.

13News Now got an exclusive look inside this mass vaccination clinic.

Earlier this week, Gov. Ralph Northam announced the center would receive thousands of vaccine doses on top of what the state is typically allotted.

“It’s just been great," said FEMA's Region 3 Response Division Director, Kelly Wolslayer. "To meet people from all walks of life. Old, middle and young, and seeing the smiles on their face when they are all done."

The goal is to vaccinate roughly 3,000 people every day, from across Hampton Roads. Everyone is working together to provide COVID-19 vaccines.

"Every day, I’m like, 'the team - we saved this many lives yesterday,'" Wolslayer said. "We can say that because they are getting the shots.”

Wolslayer said they want to add more people to their Norfolk clinic team, temporarily.

Some of those positions are in non-medical emergency management, media relations and digital communications.

"We are hoping to hire folks that are from the local area and replace the FEMA people with the local hires," Wolslayer explained.

This would all be to help in the process of vaccinating people against COVID-19.

“We can just get out of this pandemic and get back to the normal things,” Wolslayer said.

FEMA officials say if you want a COVID-19 vaccine, you need to register online. You cannot get a shot here without an appointment.