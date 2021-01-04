Experts anticipate Pfizer vaccine will be effective beyond six months, but it's still too early to determine that

On Thursday, Pfizer announced its vaccine is highly effective at least six months after getting the second dose.

VIRGINIA, USA — Just a day after Pfizer and BioNTech announced its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children as young as 12, the companies announced more promising news Thursday.

Citing updated trial data, Pfizer announced its vaccine is 91% effective against COVID-19 for at least six months.

The announcement is the first of its kind. So far, Pfizer is the only vaccine manufacturer that has given us an early look at how long the vaccine can provide protection. Pfizer also announced its vaccine is effective against the South African variant, which has been a worry for health officials.

Dr. Patrick Jackson, an infectious disease expert at the University of Virginia said Pfizer’s announcement Thursday is promising, but expected.

“I hope this will make people hesitate less,” said Jackson. “I don’t think this finding was very surprising. It was what we’d hoped to see, but certainly, it was on the stronger side of what we were hoping for.”

Jackson said Thursday’s announcement doesn’t necessarily mean people will need to get a vaccine every six months, it’s just the data Pfizer has been able to analyze so far.

Jackson anticipates Pfizer’s vaccine will likely offer protection beyond six months, but more trial data is needed to determine if that’s the case.

“The reason why we have six-month data now, is that they recruited enough patients to do this trial a little more than six months ago, and so this was data through the 13th of March,” said Jackson. “This was as fast as you can gather data from thousands of patients and put it together in a way that you can analyze.”

Jackson said if vaccine efficacy had begun fading earlier for a reason that wasn’t due to variants, boosters are always on the table.

Pfizer's chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said that the recent data "confirm the favorable efficacy and safety profile of our vaccine" and can permit the company to apply for full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Currently, the vaccine only has Emergency Authorization Use, which was issued in December of 2020.

The company said its newest data confirms that the mRNA vaccine is 95.3% effective against severe COVID-19 as defined by the FDA and 100% effective against what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as severe disease.

As scientists work to gather even more real-world data over time, we’ll have a better picture of just how long Pfizer’s vaccine will protect people beyond six months.

In the meantime, Jackson said vaccinating people quickly is critical in order to end the pandemic.