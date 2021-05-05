FEMA, VDH partner up to vaccinate young people for COVID-19 at Norfolk high schools

Six Norfolk high schools will be the sites of Pfizer vaccine clinics for young people ages 16 to 18.

NORFOLK, Va. — FEMA is teaming up with a couple of state agencies and the city of Norfolk to start getting teenagers vaccinated against COVID-19.

The agency is partnering with VDH, VDEM, the city of Norfolk and Norfolk Public Schools to make sure young adults ages 16 to 18 can get a shot.

Teens of these ages can get the Pfizer vaccine on-site at six Norfolk high schools from May 10 to 11 and May 13 to 14. The six schools where the clinics will take place are:

Booker T. Washington

Granby High School

Lake Taylor High School

Maury High School

Norview High School

Norfolk Technical Center

Students will be required to fill out a consent form that must be completed and signed in order to be eligible for a vaccine dose. That form is available online and at the high schools where the vaccine clinics will take place. Students must return the form by Friday, May 7.