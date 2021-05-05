FEMA, VDH partner up to vaccinate young people for COVID-19 at Norfolk high schools

NORFOLK, Va. — FEMA is teaming up with a couple of state agencies and the city of Norfolk to start getting teenagers vaccinated against COVID-19.
The agency is partnering with VDH, VDEM, the city of Norfolk and Norfolk Public Schools to make sure young adults ages 16 to 18 can get a shot.
Teens of these ages can get the Pfizer vaccine on-site at six Norfolk high schools from May 10 to 11 and May 13 to 14. The six schools where the clinics will take place are:
- Booker T. Washington
- Granby High School
- Lake Taylor High School
- Maury High School
- Norview High School
- Norfolk Technical Center
Students will be required to fill out a consent form that must be completed and signed in order to be eligible for a vaccine dose. That form is available online and at the high schools where the vaccine clinics will take place. Students must return the form by Friday, May 7.
The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still available to the public at the FEMA Military Circle Mall site through May 22. Only recipients over the age of 18 can get a J&J shot. Individuals ages 16 and 17 can get a Pfizer vaccine, but a parent or guardian needs to accompany them.