GAO 'Deeply troubled' by slow rollout of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program

The White House Task Force insists vaccine delivery will improve going forward.

WASHINGTON — The Government Accountability Office reports it is "deeply troubled" that government agencies "have not acted on recommendations to more fully address critical gaps in the medical supply chain" when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The rate of vaccines across the nation has fallen short of the goal," said Nikki Clowers, managing director of the healthcare team for the GAO, in a new report.

"And the problems, they really center around the last mile," Clowers continued. "That is, getting the vaccine distributed and into the arms of Americans."

Only 25.5 million of 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to patients so far.

White House COVID-19 Response Team members said Monday that they expect that the efficiency of vaccine deliveries will improve, going forward.

"It's no secret that the program got off to a slow start," said Andy Slavitt, a senior adviser to the White House's COVID response team. "That slow start obviously caused a delay in people getting their first dose."

"We have been steadily increasing the rate of vaccine administrations with a seven-day average of 1.3 million vaccines a day," he continued. "As of last evening, over 25 million Americans have had their first shot. That's one in 13 Americans, one in ten adults."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in the U.S. there have been 25.9 million positive cases, and more than 438,000 deaths, and in the last week, the seven-day average of deaths increased by 2.4%.

Those numbers, coupled with the arrival of new variants in at least 29 states, make it more urgent than ever for people to get the vaccine.