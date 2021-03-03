Cooper receives COVID-19 vaccine a day after he announces Group 3's eligibility

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper just got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.
Cooper tweeted a photo of him getting the shot and said that this life-saving vaccine will help us beat this pandemic.
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced North Carolina will open COVID-19 vaccine appointments for all essential front-line workers starting Wednesday, March 3.
Starting Wednesday, pharmacies across North Carolina, in stores like Walgreens and Harris Teeter, actually have some appointments available, including some this week. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that the state was opening vaccine appointments to the remainder of Group 3 one week ahead of the previously announced date of March 10.
“The state and our providers continue to work extremely hard to get people vaccinated in a way that’s fast and fair,” Cooper said. “The third vaccine and improving vaccine supply will help us get more people vaccinated more quickly. Our essential front-line workers have remained on the job throughout this pandemic and I am grateful for their work.”
Group 3 includes first responders and emergency personnel such as police and firefighters, people who work in-person in manufacturing, food and agriculture, grocery stores, government workers and our clergy, among others. The state will begin Group 4 vaccinations on March 24.