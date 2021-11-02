Gov. Northam asks capitol for vaccines for Virginia's federal essential workers

The ask covers about 30,000 "critical personnel" identified by the federal Office of Personnel Management.

RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: the above video is on file from Feb. 10, 2021.

On Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, along with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, asked the federal government to supply vaccines and vaccination sites for federal essential workers.

A letter written to the US Department of Health and Human Services asked for more shots specifically designated for federal civilian employees, defense contractors, and transportation workers who are necessary to keeping the United States government running.

"The District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia simply do not have the resources available to support these priority vaccinations, due to the additional burden on local resources that this mission would require—especially when considering the amount of vaccine each state receives," the leaders wrote.

The ask covers about 30,000 "critical personnel" identified by the federal Office of Personnel Management.

"This allocation should come from federal supply and should not be taken from the supply of DC, Maryland, or Virginia," the letter says.

By Thursday morning, the federal government had not publicly responded to the request.