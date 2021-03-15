Gov. Northam, First Lady receive COVID-19 vaccine

Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam both got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam got their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The governor streamed the vaccination event live on his Twitter page.

During the event, Northam said he and Pamela were thankful to get the shot and finally put the pandemic behind them. They both tested positive for COVID-19 in September 2020.

In an afternoon release, the governor's office said more than 20% of Virginians have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"These vaccines are safe, effective, and our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic," he wrote. "Pam and I are thrilled to do our part by getting vaccinated, and I hope every Virginian will do the same when their turn comes."

Northam also discussed the vaccine rollout in Virginia. He said the state was administering an average of 53,000 shots a day.

Northam encouraged all Virginians to get the vaccine. He pointed people to the statewide pre-registration portal, where people can sign up for their doses.