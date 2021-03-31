Gov. Northam visits major Community Vaccination Center at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk

The mass clinic opened its doors with the expectation to give 3,000 shots a day—seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam and Congresswoman Elaine Luria visited the new major Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at Military Circle Mall on Wednesday.

The mass clinic opened its doors at 9 a.m. with the expectation to give 3,000 shots a day—seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The White House partnered with Virginia to create the federally run community vaccination center inside the old Macy's building at the mall. It's an expansion of the existing clinic there.

The goal of this site is to expand the rate of vaccinations in a fast and efficient way, as well as give everyone an opportunity to get a shot.

The CVC primarily will use federal staff in support of state and local governments.

Some of the reasons Military Circle Mall was chosen include:

Convenient location near multiple major highways and four bus routes

Accessibility by car, with a variety of passenger drop-off areas and parking options

Central location to more than 1.7 million people across 14 nearby localities

Federal officials also said they chose to expand vaccination efforts in Norfolk due to the city's socioeconomic vulnerabilities.

Anyone who wants to receive a vaccine at the Military Circle Mall CVC must pre-register and wait until they're notified about an appointment. The site is not allowing walk-ups.

You can pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling (877) VAX-IN-VA.