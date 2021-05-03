Hampton VA starting distribution of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccine, also known as the Janssen vaccine, is the only single-dose COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use by the FDA so far.

HAMPTON, Va. — Friday, the Hampton VA Medical Center started distributing doses of the recently-authorized Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine, also known as the Janssen vaccine, is the only single-dose COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use by the FDA so far.

Public Affairs Officer John Rogers said this was an important step in helping protect Hampton Roads veterans from COVID-19.

"This one-dose vaccine will help us reach our ultimate goal of offering COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated," he wrote in a release.

After a month in someone's system, the trials show that this vaccine is about 66% effective against moderate to severe cases of the disease, and has about 85% efficacy against severe cases.