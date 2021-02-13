Hampton Roads CVS Pharmacies see hundreds on the first day of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

A total of 36 CVS Pharmacies across the Commonwealth started their first round of COVID-19 vaccine shots.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Friday, about 11 percent of Virginians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is more than 972,000 people. Additionally, 270,000 are fully vaccinated.

Those numbers will continue to grow as CVS Pharmacies began administering shots to Virginians 65 and older. The pharmacy split 26,000 doses between 36 stores across the state, including seven locations in Hampton Roads.

The CVS Pharmacy on Laskin Road was one of those places administering the shots.

“I'm pretty excited. I have not seen my grandkids since March personally. I mean, I've seen them from a distance. So yeah I’m pretty excited," said Barbara Carreta.

Carreta said she logged into the CVS website after hearing about the pharmacy distribution delays.

"They said, 'Oh, it’s postponed.' But I went on anyway that morning, I don’t know why and it said, 'Are you eligible?' It gave me the questions and I got asked, you know, to pick an appointment date so it was pretty cool," said Carreta.

Carreta explained each person who gets the vaccine must wait 15 minutes in a socially distanced area before leaving.

She is going to get her second COVID-19 vaccine in March.