Hampton School Board approves COVID-19 vaccine mandate, but it's not a done deal

HAMPTON, Va. — More public school teachers in Hampton Roads could be looking at mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations or a testing mandate in the new year.

Norfolk already has a policy in place for employees.

Wednesday night, the Hampton School Board voted unanimously to support a COVID-19 vaccine or weekly testing mandate, but school leaders said it’s not a done deal just yet.

The ruling to have more employees roll up their sleeves comes from an OSHA emergency order.

“That mandates employers with 100 or more employees implement a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy,” said Hampton City Schools Human Resources Director Robbin Ruth.

Although the board greenlit the policy, it’s on hold for the time being.

“OSHA suspended the action on implementing it because of a number of lawsuits,” Ruth said.

She said it’s now up to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.

While the division waits for a ruling, it has to prepare.

“In the interest of being in compliance, in the event it is upheld, we went ahead and asked the school board to approve the policy last night,” Ruth said.

Although the next board meeting is January 19, Ruth said the court’s ruling could come as soon as December 10.

That’s why getting the policy in place now is crucial.

“You’d have to have the policy in place within 30 days,” Ruth said.

The division has roughly 3,200 employees. If the policy takes effect, they would have to get the vaccine or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.

“Hampton City Schools have done a great job of making sure we are safe, and the students are safe,” said Hampton Education Association board member Malinda Harris.

Harris said her colleagues are split on the mandate.

“Some teachers are saying they have to do what they have to do, and other teachers are saying it should be their choice,” Harris said.

If the courts don’t pass the policy, Ruth said the division won’t implement the shot requirement.

“It’s a confusing time and situation we want to do our best to make sure employees have the information they need,” Ruth said.