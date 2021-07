Hampton University shares July dates for COVID-19 vaccine mobile clinic

COVID-19 vaccines are free to everyone, regardless of insurance. Children 12 and older need parental permission to get a vaccine.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: the above video is on file from April, 2021.

The Hampton University Mobile Health Unit is bringing more COVID-19 vaccines to communities across Hampton Roads.

The schedule for July 2021 takes the retrofitted RV to Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, and Suffolk.

Here's where you can catch the mobile clinic and get a vaccine:

Chesapeake

July 16, Bainbridge Commons on Grady Street from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

July 20, Chesapeake Christian Center on Liberty Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hampton

July 14, Fort Monroe Paradise Ocean Club on Fenwick Road from 5-8 p.m.

Newport News

July 13, Macedonia Baptist Church on Marshall Ave. from 10 a.m. to noon

July 14, An Achievable Dream Tennis Court on Ivy Ave from 1-3:30 p.m.

July 17, Circle Mobile Home community on Jefferson Ave from 4-7 p.m.

July 21, Friendship Baptist Church on 37th St. from 2-7 p.m.

July 26, First Baptist East End on Jefferson Ave. from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Norfolk

July 19, ODU on 49th St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Suffolk