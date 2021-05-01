Health districts continue mobile vaccination clinics in Hampton Roads

The mobile clinics will pop up in Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News and Norfolk next week.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health's local health districts announced more locations for upcoming vaccination clinics in Hampton Roads.

The mobile clinics will offer free COVID-19 vaccines for those 18 and older in a series of smaller and more local clinics. (Primarily in rural and underserved areas where vaccine access can be challenging.)

Here's a list of the clinics taking place starting Monday:

Newport News, Monday, June 21, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Warwick Mobile Home Community, 1 Commercial Pl

Norfolk, Monday, June 21, 9 a.m. to noon, Titustown Rec Center parking lot, 7545 Diven Street

Norfolk, Monday, Tuesday, June 21, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Chesterfield Academy, 2915 Westminster Avenue

Newport News, Tuesday, June 22, 9 a.m. to noon, Macedonia Baptist Church, 5500 Marshall Avenue

Newport News, Tuesday, June 22, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 6807 Huntington Avenue

Newport News, Wednesday, June 23, 9 a.m. to noon, An Achievable Dream Tennis Center, 1300 Ivy Avenue

Hampton, Wednesday, June 23, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Paradise Ocean Club, 490 Fenwick Rd, Fort Monroe

Chesapeake, Thursday, June 24, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Western Branch Community Center, 4437 Portsmouth Blvd.

Chesapeake, Thursday, June 24, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., South Norfolk Community Center, 1217 Godwin Avenue

Chesapeake, Friday, June 25, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Bainbridge Commons, 30 Grady Street

Newport News, Saturday, June 26, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Circle Mobile Home Community, 6029 Jefferson Avenue

Chesapeake, Sunday, June 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Chesapeake City Park 900, City Park Drive

Health officials said no appointments are needed. These mobile clinics will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

For more information about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, please talk to your healthcare provider.