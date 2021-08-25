Hampton Roads health systems requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

They cited the recent spike of the Delta variant and full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine in their decision.

Four Hampton Roads health care systems announced Wednesday they'll require employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 18.

In a press release, the health systems said the eight-week period will allow their workers to get the vaccine. The systems are:

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare

Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters Health System

Riverside Health System

Sentara Healthcare

They cited the recent spike of the Delta variant and full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine for their decision.

The organizations began notifying their employees of the policy on Wednesday morning.

Another health group, Bon Secours, said in a statement that it is "in agreement" with such a decision and it plans to also implement a requirement that all associates and providers in Hampton Roads be vaccinated.

However, they do not have a firm deadline at this time "but it will most likely be in the fall."