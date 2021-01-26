Are you in Phase 1B? How to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in VB and Norfolk

It was a busy day at the Convention Center. There was a large, steady line from start to finish. The vaccinations are appointment-based, not first-come, first-serve.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Phase 1B started Monday in Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

It was a busy day at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. There was a large, steady line from start to finish. The vaccinations are appointment-based and not on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Health officials said they can only maintain efficiency and speed if everyone sticks to their appointment time.

Virginia Beach and Norfolk Health Department officials are vaccinating the 1A and 1B tiers. Julie McGuire, a teacher at Landstown Middle School, got her shot so she could finally hug her mom again.

“I haven’t seen my mother in a while,” McGuire said. “I haven’t seen my father-in-law in over two years. They are both over 70.”

Dr. Demetria Lindsay, the director of both departments, said they are first focusing on the top tier of folks in 1B: school staff like McGuire, public safety workers, daycare workers, and also people 65 years old and up.

“As we move through a significant portion of those, we will move through other subgroups of that 1B category,” Dr. Lindsay said.

Still, anyone who falls under 1B needs to pre-register now to get started with the process.

Virginia Beach is using the website: vbgov.com/vaccinateVB. People will fill out their name, age, occupation, or condition before hitting submit.

Norfolk’s website is norfolk.gov/covid19vaccine and asks for the same information.

The pre-registration does not schedule the appointment. People will get an invitation email to schedule when it’s time. This could take a few weeks.

Dr. Lindsay said the system helps with limited vaccine supply.

“We would hate to see people show up, expecting to be vaccinated and be disappointed because we don’t have the vaccine for them,” Dr. Lindsay said.

If you don’t have access to a computer, each city has a call center that can help people get through the pre-registration.

However, health officials are encouraging people to ask a family member, friend, or neighbor for help pre-registering online first, before they call.

The hotlines are already experiencing a high call volume. Officials said everyone will need an email in order to get an invitation when it’s time to schedule a vaccination appointment.

You can call 311 in Virginia Beach or 757-385-3111, 24/7.

Norfolk residents can call 757-664-SHOT (7468), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.