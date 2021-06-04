Some people need to be revaccinated after getting 'improperly stored' COVID-19 vaccines at Walgreens in Hampton

The company said it was contacting people who received the vaccines in question so that they could get another dose.

HAMPTON, Va. — Walgreens is in the process of contacting people who were administered "improperly stored" COVID-19 vaccine doses at a Hampton pharmacy.

These patients were given these shots at the pharmacy at 919 W. Mercury Blvd.

After 13News Now reached out to Walgreens, a corporate spokesperson confirmed that some vaccine doses weren't adequately stored before being given to patients.

Officials state that they're not sure if the effectiveness of the doses has been compromised, but they're working to contact those individuals to make sure they get new shots.

"Walgreens has discovered that certain vials of COVID-19 vaccine were improperly stored at one of our pharmacies before being administered to patients. We have been in contact with the manufacturer and, while the viability and potential impact on the effectiveness of vaccines that have been improperly stored remains unknown, revaccination is recommended. We are in the process of contacting patients who received one of these vaccines and will revaccinate them to ensure that they are fully protected in accordance with CDC guidance. We are continuing to investigate this incident and have taken steps to review our operating procedures to prevent this from reoccurring."

The pharmacy chain hasn't said how many people were impacted.

There's also no word on how many of the vials were compromised or whether the affected vials were from Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.