Isle of Wight cancels vaccine appointments after getting few doses from state

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Monday afternoon, Isle of Wight County announced that it would be canceling all first-shot COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Workforce Development Center in Franklin, and the Smithfield Center in Smithfield.

This news came after the city got "a limited number of vaccines" from the state this week.

The city did not say how many vaccine doses it got this week, or how many appointments this cancellation would affect.

People who had appointments to get the second dose of their COVID-19 vaccines will still be able to get those shots, because "second doses of the vaccine comes from a separate allocation," the city wrote on its Facebook page.

In its release, the city said they hope to get more vaccines soon.