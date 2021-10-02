'It was easy' | Norfolk seniors get in-person help to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine

The City of Norfolk set up five recreation centers as locations to help people struggling to pre-register for their vaccine appointment online or over the phone.

NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday morning, dozens of people lined up an hour early at the Sherwood Forest Community Center to get their spot in line for a COVID-19 pre-registration help session.

Marjorie Allen was the first in line. She said she struggled online and over the phone, and didn't want her vaccine appointment to be delayed any longer.

"I am anxious to get my shot," explained Allen. "Do you hear of all these people dying? I want a vaccine. I want to live a little longer."

She said the city workers took down her information to put into the system.

Another woman said she worked well with technology and even went online to register for her vaccine, but said the application would quit on her every time she tried. So, she showed up to the pre-registration event with her mother to get help for both of them.

Having city workers help with pre-registration was a major step for 64-year-old Sandra Craft, who has an underlying health condition. She said the 15 minutes it took to be in there was worth the wait.

"I stay in a senior citizen's building. I'm around seniors, and COVID has been in and out of that building, so I need my shot," said Craft. "I'm not very telephone-savvy... but this was very easy."

Director of Norfolk's Parks and Rec, Darrell Crittendon, said he was happy people showed up to these locations.

He said it's taken time for people to get organized in this pandemic, but he's grateful to be a part of the effort.

"If municipalities can fill in with getting information out and being resources to help people understand the process, then I think that works hand-in-hand," said Crittendon.

The recreation centers will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Feb. 26. No appointment is necessary.

The places Norfolk residents can get in-person registration help are: