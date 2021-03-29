Here's where you can laminate your vaccine card for free

You may soon need to carry proof that you've been vaccinated while traveling or to attend a concert.

DENVER — To help protect completed COVID-19 vaccination record cards against damages, some retailers are offering free lamination services.

Staples and Office Depot have announced customers can upgrade the durability of their vaccination cards with free lamination.

Office Depot said it will offer lamination services for vaccine cards for free through Saturday, July 25. Customers can visit Office Depot or OfficeMax store and provide coupon code "52516714" at checkout for the free service.

A spokesperson for Staples told CNN that the lamination service is available at all Staples locations in the US and currently does not yet have an end date.

> Do you know of someone offering free vaccine card lamination? Share with us.

The CDC also suggests taking a picture of your vaccination card as a backup copy if you need the information.

Security experts also say you should not post a photo of your card on social media.

As of Monday, March 29, 1,542,237 people in Colorado have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 945,697 of them have been fully vaccinated.

> Above video: Why safety experts say you want to think twice about posting your COVID-19 vaccine card on social media.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.