Large-scale vaccine events planned in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolinians ages 65 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine, North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen announced Thursday.

State leaders are working to get more vaccines into arms faster as hospitalizations and cases surge across North Carolina. So far, around 238,000 people have started the vaccine process statewide. Over 44,000 people have completed both doses.

The state health department is working with county health departments and hospitals to host large-scale vaccine events, according to an online press release.

This includes a number of counties in northeastern North Carolina. The hope is to vaccinate more than 45,000 people during these events.

They include:

Bertie County Health Department

Camden County Health Department

Chowan County Health Department

Currituck County Health Department

Gates County Health Department

Hertford County Health Department

Pasquotank County Health Department

Perquimans County Health Department

Some locations are providing the vaccine by appointment only. To learn more about the events, visit Albemarle Regional Health Services or go to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/findyourspot.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available per the state’s rollout plan and free of charge, regardless of access to health insurance or legal status. As the vaccine rollout moves into the next phases, those within earlier prioritization groups will remain eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.