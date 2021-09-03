Lyft offering free rides to vaccine appointments

You also can help by covering the cost of a ride for a stranger, or send a ride to a friend or family member.

NORFOLK, Va. — Lyft wants to help you get to your COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

The ride-sharing company is teaming up with several organizations such as Anthem, JPMorgan Chase, NAACP, and United Way to give free rides to people who are most in need of getting the shot.

You also can help by covering the cost of a ride for a stranger, or send a ride to a friend or family member.

You can request a free ride through the app or online.

Suzanne McCormick, President of United Way U.S., said that a lack of safe and reliable transportation really "hinders people's ability to access basic needs like good jobs, healthy food, and public benefits."

She added that this program is an easy and efficient way to get individuals to their vaccine appointments.