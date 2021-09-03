Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held in Portsmouth

Governor Northam said Portsmouth was selected as one of the first sites in the state to host a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination event.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Governor Northam announced that Portsmouth is one of three cities in the state that will host a mass COVID-19 vaccination event next week.

In a press briefing Tuesday afternoon, Northam introduced a plan to start hosting large-scale vaccination clinics around the commonwealth. Portsmouth, Danville and Petersburg were chosen as the first sites.

It's thanks to millions of dollars in FEMA funding that was granted to Virginia for the state's continued response to COVID-19 that these clinics can be held.

Curtis Brown with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management said an equity analysis was conducted to see what sites had the best access to vulnerable populations.

Only people who have registered for the vaccine and are eligible under the state's current phase for distribution can receive a shot at the clinics. The state will contact those individuals to set up specific times to get their vaccine doses at these events.

Officials have yet to release where exactly the clinic will be held in Portsmouth. It's the one city in Hampton Roads that has the lowest vaccination numbers to date.