Stepping up 'changed my life': medical volunteers gear up to help vaccination efforts

Volunteers with the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps will begin vaccinating healthcare workers next week.

NORFOLK, Va. — They've volunteered to help people during the challenging year of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, volunteers with the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps are gearing up for the next big undertaking: getting people vaccinated.

More than 12,815 medical volunteers are on standby, ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. They’ll help with injections and logistics of the vaccination campaign.

In total, 700 of the volunteers who have stepped up to help with this effort are in Hampton Roads. The demand for help is high, and more volunteers are still needed.

Chris Ohlstein, a nurse and graduate of Old Dominion University, is one of the volunteers who answered the call for help.

“I was at home and Governor Northam was giving a news briefing, and he mentioned the Medical Reserve Corp. Honestly, hate to say it, I've never heard of it,” said Ohlstein.

“I looked into it, and I said ‘You know what? This might be the opportunity that's coming my way for a reason.’ I think sometimes the path just comes to you, and at that moment when I said ‘What is that?’ it really has changed my life.”

Next week, she’ll be among the thousands of VMRC volunteers who will begin vaccinating healthcare workers.

Jennifer Freeland, a state volunteer coordinator with the Virginia Department of Health, is behind the massive effort to recruit and train the volunteers.

“There’s no way we would be able to do it without the volunteers,” said Freeland. “Our public health staff are so stretched, we’ve been obviously in this response going on eight strong months now."

VMRC volunteers are helping with the vaccine at every phase, beginning with vaccinating healthcare workers. They’re in it for the long haul, volunteering until it’s time for the public to get the vaccine.

It’s an effort Freeland says will likely run until the month of May or beyond.

Keep in mind, these VMRC volunteers have been at it since the start of the pandemic. They’ve stepped up to help people get tested and assist with contact tracing. The VMRC will continue juggling all of these efforts in addition to administering the vaccine.

Freeland said the road ahead is the key to ending this pandemic.

“At the end of the day, we all want to see this pandemic end, and the vaccine is kind of that golden ticket to allow us to get back to more of a normal life,” said Freeland.

Freeland said coordinating the logistics surrounding how they’ll give the vaccine has been a challenge. That’s because the Pfizer vaccine requires two separate doses.

That’s also the case with the Moderna vaccine, which could get the green light for emergency use soon. The FDA is scheduled to hold a hearing and may grant it Emergency Use Authorization.

“Having to track when someone got the first dose and remind them that they need to get a second dose, it’s added a lot of logistics to our efforts,” said Freeland. “We’ve had to be very creative and innovative and really harness technology to help us manage the logistics of this campaign.”

Still, she’s confident they’re ready to tackle the effort. Ohlstein said she’s just glad to be a part of the solution. She hopes others will realize they can also do their part by getting vaccinated when it’s their turn.



“I think that getting vaccinated is so important if we wanna tame Covid instead of Covid running us,” said Ohlstein.

“We're gonna get rid of COVID, and I think vaccines, wearing your mask, social distancing, we still have to be responsible… and hopefully a year from now, we're living in a different world.”

The vaccine is offering a light at the end of a dark tunnel as people hope for a return to normal life.