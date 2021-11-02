Military Circle Mall among the top mass vaccination sites in Virginia

Health leaders expect the numbers to go even higher once the Centers for Disease Control approve the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

NORFOLK, Va. — The COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at the Military Circle Mall is one of the top-performing community vaccination sites in the entire state.

Air Force veteran Vien Pascual was among those lining up to get their shot on Tuesday afternoon. He said the news that the site is doing so well is welcomed.

“That’s fantastic,” Pascual said. “I love to see people getting vaccinated. I don’t want people to spread the disease.”

As of Saturday, healthcare workers at the Military Circle Mall administered more than 6,800 vaccines since the beginning of October.

Dr. Parham Jaberi, who is Norfolk's Health Director and Virginia Department of Health's Chief Deputy Commissioner, attributes the site’s success to its continued presence in the community long after FEMA left.

Ultimately, it became a regional effort with vaccination and testing.

“I think that was the key. The community has known about Military Circle Mall. We continued our efforts. We have a routine,” Dr. Jaberi said. “It is something to certainly celebrate.”

Up until Monday, Military Circle Mall was the overall top-performing vaccine clinic in Virginia.

“The Charlottesville area overtook us yesterday because on Mondays we don’t do vaccinations, we do testing,” Dr. Jaberi explained.

But Dr. Jaberi said it’s not a competition; all the clinics in Virginia have a shared goal of ensuring everyone gets a shot.

Henry Rodgers was another person in line getting his shot on Tuesday.

“This here is the most popular one and that’s why I decided to come here today to get my booster,” Rodgers said. “It’s convenient and not too far from my house.”

VDH is preparing for a surge in vaccinations this week, in anticipation of the Centers For Disease Control’s approval of pediatric vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11.

“If we get approval tonight, we are ready and mobilized to be able to provide these vaccines as of Thursday,” Dr. Jaberi said.

He added that Virginia is ranked 10th in the nation for vaccination rates and that’s something everyone in the state can be proud of.