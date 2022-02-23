VDH changes Military Circle Mall vaccine clinic hours

This change will last until at least the end of March. The clinic is still located in the former Macy's department store.

The Norfolk Community Vaccination Center at Military Circle Mall has just announced updated hours beginning February 28.

A statement from the Virginia Department of Health has revised the hours as follows:

Open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Sundays and Mondays

This change will last until at least the end of March. The clinic is still located in the former Macy's department store.

If you want to get vaccinated at this location, an appointment is encouraged but not required. Click here and enter "23502" to schedule your appointment, or call 877-VAX-IN-VA.