Moderna's COVID-19 expected in Virginia on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia officials expect to get the first shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine by Wednesday.

The Virginia Department of Health says the Commonwealth will get about 140,000 doses. The state was also allocated about 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

Based on estimates from Operation Warp Speed, the state is planning on getting about 100,000 doses weekly of the vaccine for the next few weeks.

Those shipments will be about half Moderna and half Pfizer.

Like the Pfizer vaccine, Moderna's will require two doses. The Pfizer shot calls for a booster 21 days after the first dose, while Moderna's booster comes after 28 days.

The effectiveness of both vaccines is about the same. Pfizer's is at 95 percent while Moderna's is around 94 percent.