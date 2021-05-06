Most North Carolina adults have now gotten a COVID-19 shot

Participation among younger residents, especially those between the ages of 18 and 24, is lagging behind.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Most North Carolina adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

The state Department of Health and Human Services revealed the updated figures on Thursday.

Elderly residents have overwhelmingly gotten the vaccine, with nearly three in four adults 65 years or older now fully vaccinated.

Participation among younger residents, especially those between the ages of 18 and 24, is lagging behind.

Those under 50 are also underrepresented in vaccine adoption rates.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials hope a message of a return to summer and easing of mask mandates as more people get vaccinated will provide a strong incentive for residents to come in for their shot.