Museums offer tours to people who get COVID-19 shots, boosters there

Celebrate Healthcare has coordinated events across Hampton Roads. If you get your shots at one of the participating museums, your group can go in for free.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Nov. 30, 2021.

There’s been a push in Hampton Roads to get more families vaccinated, and in December, local museums joined in on the effort.

Ingrid Slonsky said she wants to keep her family healthy.

That’s why she brought her granddaughter Maya to Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church in Hampton to get their COVID-19 shots Friday.

“I’m getting my booster and she’s getting the first dose of the COVID vaccine,” Slonsky said.

Health departments are hoping to get more full families vaccinated now that younger children can get their shot — and as they learn more about the latest omicron variant.

This month, Celebrate Healthcare has coordinated events across Hampton Roads aimed at families.

“It’s so important that families -- everyone in the family is vaccinated. Not just the parents. Not just the kids. Everyone is vaccinated,” said Gaylene Kanoyton, president of Celebrate Healthcare.

In an effort to do that, the organization has been partnering with local museums.

On Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., people can get the COVID-19 vaccine, booster shot and enroll in a health insurance plan at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News.

And if you or someone you bring gets either of those, your group can tour the museum for free.

People can also get tested for COVID-19 and get their flu shots.

“The more people we get vaccinated on the front end, it makes it easier on the back end,” Kanoyton said.

Here are some other museums that are participating: