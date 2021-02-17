Native Americans embrace vaccine, virus containment measures

Community before self has long been a core principle in Native American culture.

CHEROKEE, N.C. —

Native Americans are bucking a trend of minority populations who harbor doubts about the coronavirus vaccines.

Tribes across the nation are embracing inoculations, and also have been among the first in the country to adopt coronavirus containment measures.

There are two possible explanations: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Native Americans and Alaskan Natives are four times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19.

