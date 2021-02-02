NC clinics vaccinating locals against COVID-19, asking Virginians not to cross state lines

Vaccine clinics in Elizabeth City and Pasquotank are working to get shots into the arms of vulnerable residents. They're asking Virginians not to flood their events.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Health officials are encouraging people to not travel over the North Carolina-Virginia state line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I can understand that they really want to get the vaccine as soon as possible but the only thing, I hope they understand that we want to make sure our residents are taken care of,” said Pasquotank County Commissioner, Charles Jordan.

In North Carolina, several drive-through clinics started doling out shots. One was at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport.

Officials with Albemarle Regional Health Services said they received about 1,000 vaccine doses for that location on Tuesday. They expect that number to decrease in the following weeks.

The vaccine clinics are first-come, first-serve for certain groups of North Carolinians, including people 65 and older, healthcare workers and first responders.

However, some people from nearby states showed up looking for the shot.

“The situation is Virginia has been just miserable in terms of being able to get a vaccine,” explained Mark Greer.

Greer lives in Chesapeake and has Stage 4 prostate cancer.

He said he decided to drive to North Carolina in hopes of getting the shot.

Greer said he registered in Chesapeake for the vaccine, but hasn’t yet received an appointment.

“I wish Virginia would do more of these kind of events where you don’t have an appointment, you just drive up and it’s available,” Greer said.

When Greer showed up, he said he found out officials won’t let him in line until people in North Carolina get the vaccine, and only if doses are still available for the day.

Pasquotank County Commissioner Barry Overman said the new rule just went into effect on Monday.

Overman said, “Folks that were local having to wait in line where folks had come from Virginia, and they ran out, so those who waited in line for three to four hours was unable to get the vaccine - just because the number of people.”

Overman said he understands many people want the vaccine - however when people travel to other communities, it decreases the doses available for state residents.

He said the federal government should implement stricter guidelines when it comes to vaccine rollout.