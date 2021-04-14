x
NC has 85,000 other vaccines for those with J&J appointments

Those people can either reschedule their appointment if they want a J&J vaccine or elect to receive either of the other two vaccines.
Credit: AP
Sharis Carr, a nurse at the Aaron E. Henry Community Health Service Center in Clarksdale, Miss., holds a box containing doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has 85,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines it will offer to people who had been scheduled to receive a single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. 

Those people can either reschedule their appointment if they want a J&J vaccine or elect to receive either of the other two vaccines. 

State health officials got word earlier in the day from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that they should stop administering J&J doses over concerns of six rare cases of serious blood clots.

