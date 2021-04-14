NC has 85,000 other vaccines for those with J&J appointments

Those people can either reschedule their appointment if they want a J&J vaccine or elect to receive either of the other two vaccines.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has 85,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines it will offer to people who had been scheduled to receive a single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

