Cooper: K-8 students and teachers should wear masks in schools

Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday that local school districts in North Carolina should protect students and staff safe by requiring masks and testing for COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that schools are strongly recommended to require face masks for students and teachers as COVID-19 metrics continue to rise across the state.

During a news conference, Cooper said data shows that masks helped prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools during the last academic year. Cooper said new guidance from the state will strongly encourage districts to require masks for students and teachers in kindergarten through eighth grade. Unvaccinated high school students are recommended to wear masks while at school.

"Local school districts should protect students and staff by requiring masks and testing as outlined by Dr. Mandy Cohen," Cooper said.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary for the state's Department of Health and Human Services, said only 24% of kids age 12-17 are vaccinated against COVID-19. Currently, the vaccines are only available to children at least 12 years old.

New guidelines include social distancing being reduced to 3 feet and the removal of some protocols that were previously in place.

The governor said the delta variant has driven a rise in COVID-19 cases across North Carolina over the past three weeks. NCDHHS reported 1,434 new cases Wednesday, with 7.9% of tests coming back positive. There are 694 people hospitalized statewide with the virus. Cooper said 60% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

"We pray for those who are sick, the people we've lost and the ones they've left behind," Cooper said. "The best way to combat this pandemic is with vaccines."

Earlier this summer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said vaccinated students and teachers don't need masks in school. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommended every child still mask up at school.

"It's much more disruptive to have an outbreak of 100 kids with COVID-19 in a school than it is to wear a mask," Dr. David Priest with Novant Health said. "It just is. I think kids can go in person but I think masks make a lot of sense"

Several local school districts have already decided to make masks optional, leaving parents to decide what is best for their child, including Union County Public Schools.

"School districts, some will say hey it is optional and parents will have to make the call," Priest said. "They're increasing the likelihood their kid can get through the school year in person if that child is masked."

