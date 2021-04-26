Newport News opens new community vaccination center to replace CNU site

The Virginia Department of Health is running this COVID-19 vaccine clinic. It's open Mondays through Saturdays, and you do need an appointment to get a shot.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A new vaccine center is opening on the peninsula. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management will be running a community vaccination site in Newport news to replace the site at Christopher Newport University.

The new site is expecting to provide 1,000 vaccinations per day. Emails have been sent to those who received their first shot at CNU informing them to get their second shot at this new facility.

"We want to make sure that everyone that got their first shot at CNU knows that they are coming here for their second shot and gets scheduled for that.," said Newport News Fire Chief Jeff Johnson. "We want to make sure that all across the community, that people understand that this site is here and it's open for everyone in the area."