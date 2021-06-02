Norfolk Health Department reaching out to essential businesses that fall under Phase 1b

The Norfolk Department of Public Health is reaching out to different employers whose businesses are considered essential and fall under Phase 1b criteria.

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk is working to make sure everyone who qualifies for Phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccinations can sign up.

The Norfolk Department of Public Health is reaching out to different employers whose businesses are considered essential and fall under the criteria. A business owner can help any employee pre-register for the shot. Keep in mind, pre-registration does not mean you've made an appointment.

When the time comes, someone with the health department will reach out through email for you to make an appointment.