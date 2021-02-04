Norfolk announces move to Phase 1c, Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations in the same weekend

Phase 1c starts Friday, and Phase 2 starts Sunday. At that point, anyone who is 16 or older and who wants a vaccine can register to get one.

The City of Norfolk will be moving to Phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccinations starting April 2, and then continuing on to Phase 2 starting on Easter Sunday, April 4.

Under this Phase 1c, many more essential workers are eligible to get the shot. (You still need an appointment to be vaccinated.)

Here are some of the fields of work that could make a person eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1c:

Energy

Water, wastewater, and waste removal workers (includes recycling removal workers)

Housing and Construction

Food Service

Transportation and Logistics

Institutions of Higher Education Faculty/Staff

Finance

Information Technology & Communication

Media

Legal Services

Public Safety (engineers)

Other Public Health Workers

Barbers, Stylists, Hairdressers

Phase 2 opens up vaccinations up to anyone ages 16 or older who wants the shot.

The city will still be offering vaccines to people in phases 1a and 1b, in case anyone in those groups waited to pre-register.

"In the meantime, it is important to remain vigilant in COVID-19 prevention," a spokesperson from the city of Norfolk wrote. "Continue to protect yourself and others: cover your mouth and nose with a mask, wash your hands often and well, stay at least six feet away from others, avoid gatherings with anyone who is not a member of your household."

You can pre-register to get an appointment on the Virginia Department of Health website, or by calling 877.829.4682. Officials ask that you sign up online if you are able to.

The city warned Norfolk residents of scammers who might be trying to collect your information under the guise of offering a vaccine appointment. Here are some guidelines to watch out for: you won't be asked for your social security number, insurance ID or a form of payment in the vaccine registration/scheduling process.

The City of Norfolk told residents to answer phone calls if you registered for the shot under a phone number, or look for appointment emails from this address: no-reply@multistatep4p.com.