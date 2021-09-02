Norfolk offering in-person help for vaccine pre-registration

The sign-up process is online, but that's caused trouble for people who don't have internet access or just aren't good with computers, particularly with the elderly.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk is opening the city's rec centers to help people get pre-registered for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Beginning on Wednesday, February 10, you can go to one of six of the city's recreation centers to get help.

They'll be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until February 26. No appointment is necessary.

The rec centers are:

Berkley Neighborhood Multi-Service Center, 121 W. Liberty Street

Vivian C. Mason Technology/Teen Center, 700 E Olney Road

Sherwood Forest Recreation Center, 4537 Little John Drive

Norfolk Fitness & Wellness Center, 7300 Newport Avenue

Park Place Multi-Purpose Center, 606 W. 29th Street

East Oceanview Recreation Center, 9520 E. 20th Bay Street