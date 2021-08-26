Norfolk State University offers money to those with vaccinations

NSU is offering $500 to students and $1,000 to faculty and staff.

A Virginia university is offering money to students, faculty and staff who can show proof of a vaccination against COVID-19.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Norfolk State University is offering $500 to students and $1,000 to faculty and staff.

The incentive follows Monday's approval by the Food and Drug Administration of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and a month after Norfolk State announced its vaccine requirements for students and employees.