Norfolk's FEMA COVID-19 vaccine clinic to stop offering first doses on May 1

People have until Saturday, May 1 to get their (free) first Pfizer doses at the former Macy's department store in Military Circle Mall.

April 19, 2021.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Norfolk's Military Circle Mall is winding down its operations.

FEMA will still offer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine until May 22.

Until May 1, people can still show up for walk-in services any day of the week, any time between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

To get a vaccine, you have to have an ID with you, and be at least 16 years old. If you're between the ages of 16 and 18, you'll need a parent or guardian with you.

You can look at other FEMA vaccine clinics spread through Norfolk, Chesapeake and Newport News online.