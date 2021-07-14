North Carolina will announce winners of the 2nd $1 million cash drawing

If you are 18 or older, a North Carolina resident, and at least partially vaccinated as of Sunday, June 20, you're automatically entered to win.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will announce the second two winners of the Summer Cash Drawing and Summer Cash 4 College Drawing on Thursday, July 15 at 3 p.m.

If you are 18 or older, a North Carolina resident, and at least partially vaccinated as of Sunday, June 20, you're automatically entered to win.

Here's how the vaccination drawing works:

The North Carolina Education Lottery will conduct a random number generator drawing and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will determine the individual that corresponds to the number that is drawn. Every person who has been vaccinated is already in the state's secure COVID-19 Vaccine Management System.

"We drew one quote-unquote top-tier winner and then 20 alternates. If the person is unwilling to meet terms and conditions, if they don't return our phone call in 48 hours, if there's anything that impedes their ability to claim the prize we'll move on to the next alternate," Hattie Gawande, with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said.

The incentives haven't had much of an impact on vaccination rates yet, but there are two more chances to win big. Officials hoping the buzz around the first winners will encourage more people to protect themselves.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts