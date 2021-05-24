North Carolina to give away $25 cash cards as incentive to get COVID-19 vaccine

Select vaccine sites in Mecklenburg and Rowan counties will offer $25 summer cash cards for getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina health officials have found a new way to motivate more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine: Cash cards.

From May 26 through June 8, select vaccine sites in Mecklenburg and Rowan counties will give patients a $25 cash card for getting their first dose of the vaccine. People who drive patients to receive their first shot will also receive the $25 gift card. The promotion is also running in Guilford and Rockingham counties.

"Vaccines are the key to emerging from this pandemic and we must continue to do all that we can to get shots into arms," said Gov. Roy Cooper. "I greatly appreciate the innovative work being done to encourage more people to get vaccinated."

For people who drive others to their vaccination appointment, it's not just a one-time bonus. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there is no limit on the number of times someone can drive people to a vaccination appointment; however, a driver will only receive one card per visit.

According to the latest DHHS data, 52.2% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 47.4% of adults are considered fully vaccinated. So far, the state has seen 12,958 deaths related to the virus.

Mecklenburg County health officials reported 40% of the population is fully vaccinated, compared to just 20.4% in Rowan County.

"We have a strong supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and we want to make it as easy as possible for people to get their free COVID-19 vaccine," said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. "We also want to support those who have made the effort to help family members, friends and neighbors get vaccinated."

