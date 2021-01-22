North Carolina offering rides to and from COVID-19 vaccine sites

North Carolina's Department of Transportation and the Department of Health and Human Services are working together to provide rides to COVID-19 vaccine sites.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has made it easier for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

$2.5 million in Coronavirus Relief Funding will cover the costs.

"Every North Carolinian has a spot and needs to get their shot," Governor Roy Cooper said in a news release. "As vaccine supply increases, we are deploying every resource to make sure people have access and are not held back by barriers like lack of transportation."

People who need a ride should reach out to their local transit agency.

Some vaccine locations are providing the vaccine by appointment only. For a list of vaccine providers by North Carolina county, visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.