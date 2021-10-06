NC governor announces cash drawing to boost COVID-19 vaccinations

Over the next three months, four people will win $1 million each for being North Carolinians who have gotten at least one vaccine.

How the vaccine lottery will work

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that the state will launch cash drawings for North Carolina residents who have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine.

The $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College drawings will use federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to fund the program. The drawings will be supported by the North Carolina State Lottery Director. The scholarship funds will be managed by the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority.

“Everyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccination is a winner,” Dr. Mandy K. Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said. “They protect themselves, their loved ones and others from severe illness, hospitalization and death. Millions of people have already taken the vaccines. These summer cash drawings add another reward to the many that come with getting a COVID-19 vaccination.”

Those vaccinated on or after Thursday's announcement, June 10, will be entered twice for each drawing increasing the chance of winning for the newly vaccinated. Drawings will take place every other week on Wednesdays with the first drawing on June 23. New entries will close at midnight on the Sunday prior to the Wednesday drawing. Winners will be verified and then announced.

The $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings will run from June 23 through Aug. 4. All North Carolina residents 12 and older who have been vaccinated with at least one dose are eligible, some restrictions may apply.

“This is your shot at a million. Regardless of who wins, there’s no way to lose,” Cooper said. “A chance at a million dollars is pretty good motivation. But even if your name isn’t drawn, the worst you’ll do is get strong protection from a deadly virus.”

North Carolinians 18 and over who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered into four drawings for a chance to win a $1 million cash prize. Youth between the ages of 12 and 17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered into four drawings to win $125,000 towards post-secondary education.

"Getting that first shot now will double your chances each time a name is picked," Cooper said. "Of course, the best reason to get vaccinated is to protect yourself and your family. Now that most people aren’t wearing masks in most places, unvaccinated people can be a real danger to each other."

Frequently Asked Questions :

How much is this cash lottery?

There are four drawings for $1 million each for those aged 18 and up. There are also another four drawings each with a scholarship prize of $125,000 for those between the ages of 12 and 17. The scholarship prizes can only be used for post-secondary education under a "529" North Carolina plan.

How can I know if I’m eligible, or if I've been entered into the lottery?

You are eligible if you are 18 or older, lived in North Carolina at the time of your vaccination, and received your vaccine in the state of North Carolina. If you received the vaccine in a different state but live in North Carolina, you will not be eligible for the lottery.

What if I am not a North Carolina resident, but I was vaccinated in NC?

Only North Carolina residents are eligible for the reward.

Where is the money coming from?

The prizes are being funded with state money provided by the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund.

When do the drawings for prizes start?

The first drawings are on Wednesday, June 23. There will be drawings twice a week on Wednesdays.

Do I have to make a purchase to enter the promotion?

You do not have to buy anything to enter or win.

How do the Scholarship Prizes work?

The College Foundation will reimburse winners' eligible education expenses as defined in the NC 529 plan program.

Are the drawings random? What are the odds of winning?

The drawings are randomly selected from all eligible people. The odds of winning are dependent on the number of entries at the time of each drawing.

Currently, 44% of North Carolinians aged 12 and up have at least one dose, and 54% of people 18 and up and received at least one dose. According to the census, there are currently about 8.2 million adults in North Carolina.

Can I give my prize to someone else if I win?

You can give your prize to someone else. That person will still be subject to state and federal taxes.

Are people vaccinated prior to the promotion still eligible?

Yes, those vaccinated before the promotion starts are eligible. Anyone vaccinated before gets one entry. Anyone vaccinated Thursday, June 10, or later will get two entries.

What is the notification protocol for drawing winners?