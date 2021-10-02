'Not ideal': Vaccine coordinator explains mix-up over CVS Health vaccine rollout

Starting Thursday, any Virginian over 65 will be able to look for appointments with CVS, whether or not they pre-registered with a local health district.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia’s Vaccine Distribution Coordinator admitted Tuesday the CVS Health vaccine rollout has so far not gone smoothly as desired.

"Not an ideal rollout," said Dr. Danny Avula, who was recently tapped by the governor to lead the state's vaccine distribution effort. "But at the end of the day, we are thankful it's a way to pull more vaccine into Virginia."

Last week, CVS announced 26,000 new doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The additional supply will boost Virginia's weekly dosage by 20 percent, according to Dr. Avula.

However, following the announcement by CVS, Dr. Avula said the Virginia Department of Health immediately contacted the pharmacy chain to ensure priority for people who pre-registered with their local health departments, under the state's plan.

CVS tried, but could not accommodate, said Dr. Avula.

"They were not able to deliver technological solutions that would allow to pre-register folks who have already been waiting on our list," he said during a teleconference with reporters on Tuesday.

Dr. Avula said VDH then requested that CVS open scheduling early and allow local health departments to register people on their lists. However, that also did not work.

"Unfortunately, they were not able to do that in a way that limited access," said Dr. Avula. "So that's what led to anybody who was on the internet trying to make an appointment through CVS could go in and make an appointment."

Appointments made available on the CVS website Tuesday were filled quickly due to limited supply, and all CVS health vaccine appointments are now taken.

However, as of Thursday, anyone over the age of 65 -- regardless of whether they have pre-registered with their local health department -- will be able to look for appointments going forward, according to CVS Health spokesperson Amy Thibault.

"While appointments released today went very quickly, we expect to be able to offer additional appointments as supply increase in the days and weeks ahead," wrote Thibault.

CVS Health's decision to limit vaccine scheduling to people ages 65 and older came at the direct request of the state, said Dr. Avula. He also confirmed people who want to schedule vaccinations with CVS Health should register on their own; it will not happen through their local health department.

Vaccinations at CVS begin on Friday.

People must register in advance at CVS.com or via the CVS Pharmacy app. If you do not have internet access, you can contact CVS customer service at 1-800-746-7287.