Hampton Roads community, health leaders prioritize 'kid-friendly' experience for pediatric COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Dozens of kids got their first Pfizer dose at pop-up clinics on the Peninsula Friday.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Many families in Hampton Roads are preparing to get their youngest members the Pfizer vaccine... and some already have!

Community and health leaders are also trying to make the process as stress-free as possible.

Siblings Helen, Harlan, and Finley Webster all got their initial dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine on Friday.

"I was really excited. I really didn't feel it," said Finley.

Mom Rene describes it as an exciting moment, on the heels of homeschooling them last year.

"This year, they did go back to school. I was a little anxious about that. But it's just relieving some of that anxiety and we are looking forward to being able to travel, hopefully in the short future," she said.

The Websters were among other families who stopped by a pop-up clinic Friday at Gethsemane Baptist Church in Newport News.

Celebrate Healthcare, LLC organized the effort.

"Our parents can see that they can bring their kids out. That's why we have face painting. We have arts & crafts, snacks," said Gaylene Kanoyton, who is president of the organization.

Church member and mom Synekia Carr said the "kids corner" made the experience more comfortable for her 6-year-old daughter Ivy.

"It felt great and I feel good," Ivy said after getting the shot.

Synekia said that's a message she wants everyone to hear.

"Let them know that it's a safe thing and we want to try to get back to some type of normalcy," she said.

"The biggest thing is that we want the kids to be our ambassadors, so they can tell their friends it didn't hurt and we had a great time," added Kanoyton.

She also said it was important to have multiple health resources under one roof.

In addition to the COVID-19 vaccines, the clinic had flu shots, rapid COVID-19 testing, and a healthcare enrollment booth.

Celebrate Healthcare, LLC will have another clinic Saturday in Hampton. It'll be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Boo Williams Sportsplex.

The clinic will have all kinds and brands of the COVID-19 vaccine. Ages five and up are welcome.