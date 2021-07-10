Virginia health leaders say they plan to be ready for COVID-19 vaccine approval for children ages 5 to 11

Pfizer is asking for Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine. This time, it’s for children 5 to 11.

NORFOLK, Va. — Now that Pfizer has asked for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in younger children, the FDA plans to look at Pfizer's latest data on October 26.

The request to use the vaccine comes shortly after two children ages 10 or younger in Hampton Roads died because of COVID-19. In addition, the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters says it hit 65 COVID-19 hospitalizations in September, bringing the largest spike in several months.

The Virginia Department of Health said this authorization process is just the beginning of a series of reviews. If EUA is granted, VDH said it will be ready to begin vaccinations through community clinics, pediatricians, and pharmacies.

Julian Walker with the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said his department expects to roll out the vaccine using community clinics and other outlets with strategies they already have in place.

"Certainly, as new vaccine availability occurs, you know, adapting those plans or shifting to accommodate a new, younger population. But I would say the infrastructure is already there at this point for our members," said Walker.

Walker said children are experiencing a rise in respiratory viruses across the board, in addition to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

"Now that children are back in school, there have been a lot of spreading of other germs, not just COVID-19, but other respiratory illnesses," said Walker. "As we said before, that's putting a lot of strain on our hospitals and healthcare system."

Walker said this potential approval of the Pfizer vaccine for younger children could bring more hope to already overwhelmed hospitals. He said he understands vaccine hesitancy among parents, but encourages families to consider getting the vaccine to help prevent their children from going to the hospital.

"We continue to see there is some connection between areas that have low vaccination rates and areas that have elevated COVID-19 hospitalizations," said Walker. "Each family, each parent has to do their own research and have to make the decision they think is best for them."