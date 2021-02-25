Pfizer's third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine could happen quickly, but local health expert says it may not be needed

EVMS Infectious Disease expert Dr. Edward Oldfield said current studies show Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines are effective against new variants.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Thursday, Pfizer and BioNTech announced a clinical trial is currently underway for a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine.

The booster study will monitor the safety and efficacy of a third dose to determine if it’ll provide people more protection against new variants popping up around the world and in the U.S.

On Thursday, Dr. Edward Oldfield, an infectious disease expert at Eastern Virginia Medical School, said the South African variant is the most concerning at this point. Oldfield has reviewed studies, which show it’s more contagious and proved more resistant to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

During the new trial, Pfizer is giving a third dose to 144 trial participants who received the first two doses of the vaccine six to 12 months ago. Those trial participants are between the ages of 18 to 55 and those 65 to 85.

Moderna is also testing a third dose of its vaccine, but Oldfield said the third dose may not be needed.

“All the data we have suggests that Pfizer and Moderna are still gonna work against the South African variant,” said Oldfield. “Literally, within days, they can alter the recipe to make a different vaccine that will be more effective against the South African variant."

Pfizer and Moderna are currently in the process of developing a new vaccine to specifically fight off the South African variant.

Oldfield said the trials for a third dose should wrap up pretty quickly.

“The progress on this will be much quicker if we need it,” said Oldfield. Right now, it’s not even sure if we need it.”

Oldfield’s message? Just focus on getting any vaccine available to you right away.