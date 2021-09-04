Portsmouth to expand COVID-19 vaccinations to Phase 2 recipients

The Portsmouth Health District will move to Phase 2 on April 12. Anyone ages 16 and older can get a COVID-19 shot.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Health District announced Friday that it's ready to start vaccinating people eligible under Phase 2 of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan.

That means anyone 16 and older can get a COVID-19 shot. The district will move to Phase 2 on April 12.

“The Portsmouth Health District is happy to announce we are entering Phase 2 of vaccination efforts," Dr. Lauren James, Portsmouth Health Director said. “With the support of the CVC (Community Vaccination Center) and the health department community sites, we are prepared to continue to support the community in this capacity. Once again, our goal is to reach herd immunity.”

Appointments are required. Click here to pre-register for the vaccine.

The city started vaccinating people under Phase 1c last week. State health leaders chose Portsmouth as one of the first sites in the state to host a massive vaccination center in order to ensure distribution was equitable among vulnerable populations.