Portsmouth Naval Medical Center workers receive their first COVID-19 vaccine

Frontline workers at Portsmouth Naval Medical Center volunteered to be front of the line for the hospital's first dose of the vaccine.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After Sentara employees became some of the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Hampton Roads, Portsmouth Naval Medical Center frontline workers were ready to be next.

The hospital system received its first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday and quickly prepared to administer the doses beginning Wednesday morning.

Volunteers lined up in sets of five in the hospital room. One by one, each received their first round of the shot.

Medical Director of Immunizations and Infectious Disease Expert, Capt. Karl Kronmann, said he's been treating patients for the coronavirus for the past several months. He said it's been a tough journey, with many operations shutting down and watching his fellow employees work long hours.

“This is great. I mean, this is the light at the end of the tunnel we’ve been waiting for," said Capt. Kronmann.

The medical center did not require employees to receive the vaccine, but Kronmann says many were on board and eager to get in line.

“I’ve been a little bit surprised by how many people were excited to get it...but we’re still trying to temper our enthusiasm, because we know we still got a couple months to work hard in the hospital," said Kronmann.

Portsmouth Naval Medical Center was one of three Military Treatment Facilities of the Department of Defense hospitals to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations.

The department planned the distribution and administration in set phases for the workers.